SBIFF to honor Carey Mulligan with Cinema Vanguard Award

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Carey Mulligan, a British actress, will find her name on the virtual marquee at the 36th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

(Courtesy: Sam Jones)

Mulligan, known for her work in "The Dig," "The Great Gatsby," "Wildlife," and many other films, is the latest actor slated to be recognized at this year's event.

Mulligan's remarkable career and recent performance in "Promising Young Woman" makes her a standout for the 2021 SBIFF Cinema Vanguard Award.

"I saw Mulligan on stage in 2008 in "The Seagull" -- she was such a magnetic combination of fearlessness and vulnerability there, and she continues to instill awe in all of us. She delivers her best work so far in 'Promising Young Woman.'" states SBIFF's Executive Director Roger Durling.

SBIFF released press information Friday, including a list of actors who've previously received the local award.

The Cinema Vanguard Award recognizes actors who have forged their own path, taking artistic risks and making a significant and unique contribution to film. Previous honorees include Laura Dern, Michael B. Jordan, William DeFoe, Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams, Rooney Mara, Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Amy Adams, Jean Dujardin, Bernice Bejo, Nicole Kidman, Peter Sarsgaard, Christoph Waltz, Vera Farmiga, Kristin Scott Thomas, Stanley Tucci and Ryan Gosling.

Mulligan has already received significant recognition for the dark comedy, and her role as a woman hell-bent on a twisted path of revenge. "Promising Young Woman" is set to be released in April.

Mulligan will be awarded April 5. The curtain rises on this year's COVID-modified SBIFF event March 31 and runs through April 10.