Actress Amanda Seyfried receives Montecito Award at SBIFF

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara International Film Festival has announced the winner of the Montecito Award.

Amanda Seyfried will receive the honor. Seyfried stars in David Fincher's Netflix drama "Mank."

She's also nominated for a Golden Globe Critic's Choice award for her role in the movie.

Now, she's set to receive the "Montecito Award" at the 36th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Seyfried's performance in the film and her overall career will be honored April 9.

The Montecito Award is given to a person in the entertainment industry who has made a great contribution to film.

The 36th Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place March 31 through April 10.

