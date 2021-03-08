Goleta Union School District reopens for in-person learning

Santa Barbara - South County

GOLETA, Calif. — Students are back in the classroom Monday, 51 weeks after Goleta Union School District closed in-person learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The district has modified its classrooms, drop-off and teachers and students wearing masks.

Drop-off at Ellwood Elementary school was filled with first day excitement and nerves. First-grader Alfonzo Terrazas said he was excited to see his friends. He waved to everyone he saw with his shark backpack on. His dad Adrian was excited for him at drop-off.

Inside Miss Evyn Van Homer’s 2nd grade class, the students got to work on an “About Me” worksheet. The activity packet is similar to what they would normally do during the first day of school. The students worked quietly at their desks which were spaced six feet apart and had plastic dividers.

Goleta Union School District superintendent Donna Lewis said the district worked hard to make the first day of in-person learning happen. And half of her district’s staff have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. She hopes the rest of her staff gets their first dose in the next couple of weeks.