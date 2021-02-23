79th Anniversary of Japanese sub attack on Ellwood Oil Fields
GOLETA, Calif. - February 23 is a date that likely stays in the minds of old-timers in our area.
The date marks the 79th Anniversary of the "attack" on the Ellwood oil facilities on the Goleta coast by a Japanese submarine. The I-17, as it was known, was under the command of Commander Kozo Noshino.
Santa Barbara historian Neal Graffy told NewsChannel that the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. that night, while President Franklin Roosevelt was holding his evening "Fireside Chat."
The I-17 surfaced off Ellwood and fired about 25 shells; most of them were duds. However, Graffy said one of the shells landed three miles away on the Tecolote Ranch.
Total damage was about $500 dollars.
Graffy said he wrote about the "attack" as a small part of the history he wrote on the Timbers Restaurant - "They Came. They Saw, They Served."
"Then I got interested in finding out the true story versus The Legend which became a section unto its own "They Came, They Saw, They Shelled."
Graffy said he researched the full history of the I-17, all the schematics and technical data.
"And more importantly, why it was off the coast of California, what it did while here and it's later history. Then of course I had to do a bit on why there were oil fields at Ellwood "They Came, They Saw, They Drilled."
