79th Anniversary of Japanese sub attack on Ellwood Oil Fields

Santa Barbara - South County

GOLETA, Calif. - February 23 is a date that likely stays in the minds of old-timers in our area.

Ellwood Oil Field (Neal Graffy)

The date marks the 79th Anniversary of the "attack" on the Ellwood oil facilities on the Goleta coast by a Japanese submarine. The I-17, as it was known, was under the command of Commander Kozo Noshino.

Santa Barbara historian Neal Graffy told NewsChannel that the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. that night, while President Franklin Roosevelt was holding his evening "Fireside Chat."

(Neal Graffy/Santa Barbara Historian)

The I-17 surfaced off Ellwood and fired about 25 shells; most of them were duds. However, Graffy said one of the shells landed three miles away on the Tecolote Ranch.

Total damage was about $500 dollars.

Graffy said he wrote about the "attack" as a small part of the history he wrote on the Timbers Restaurant - "They Came. They Saw, They Served."

"Then I got interested in finding out the true story versus The Legend which became a section unto its own "They Came, They Saw, They Shelled."

Graffy said he researched the full history of the I-17, all the schematics and technical data.

(Santa Barbara Historical Museum)

"And more importantly, why it was off the coast of California, what it did while here and it's later history. Then of course I had to do a bit on why there were oil fields at Ellwood "They Came, They Saw, They Drilled."