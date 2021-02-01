Adam’s Angels helped people stay fed and dry during recent storm

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Volunteers with Adam's Angels spent time making non- perishable meal every Monday in Santa Barbara.

They give out about 300 meals each week.

During the storm the compassionate service nonprofit gave out socks, raincoats, towels, sleeping bags and some tents.

Their goal is to help people who don't have shelter or what they need during hard times and bad weather.



Adam McKaig created Adams Angels at the start of the pandemic.

He said a volunteer came up with the name.

'"First as a realtor my job was deemed non-essential and being that I want to take care of people I posted on Facebook; is there anything I can do to help he elderly or those at risk, and the outpouring was huge, not only the people who need my service, the people who wanted to volunteer, and 200 people later, and almost a year later, we are bigger than ever," said McKaig.

They collect supplies at Alameda Park on Thursday afternoons from 4-5:30 p.m.

People may also donate to Adam's Angels headquarters at 423 N. Quarantine St. in Santa Barbara or online at http://adamsangels.life/

Volunteers said they make time to help, especially during bad weather and tough times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They recently are working to find a place to clean sleeping bags and other items that got soaked during last week's heavy downpour.

We will hear from the founder Adam McKaig and volunteers tonight on FOX11 News at 10p.m.and NewsChannel 3-12 at 11 p.m.