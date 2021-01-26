People dine out during calm before the storm

Santa Barbara - South County

MONTECITO, California

People in Santa Barbara and Montectio lined up to dine out on Coast Village Road before the rain that's in the forecast overnight.

Marco Farrell, who survived the debris flow that killed 23 of his Montecito neighbors in 2018, said he is monitoring the weather and ready to evacuate if needed.

His video of the disaster has been seen worldwide. He helped save his parents. They rebuilt there family home and recently returned to what he now calls sacred land .

Veronica and Christian Saunders said they enjoyed eating outside for the first time since the stay-at-home order was lifted.

They said they will be watching the weather closely for the next couple of days.

