Fire stations increase staffing ahead of wind that increases fire danger

Santa Barbara - South County

MONTECITO, Calif.--The flags at the Montecito Fire Protection District were not waving on Monday afternoon, but that could change with wind in the forecast.

The department fire danger sign reads moderate fire danger on the San Ysidro Ln. but could change abruptly.

Battalion Chief Travis Ederer said while one area has calm winds, another could have strong winds.

Public Safety Power Shutoffs also known as PSPS are intended to prevent fires caused by downed power lines.

Warnings have been issued in nearby areas including Carpinteria, Summerland and parts of Ventura County.

Ederer said it's likely to be a strong downslope winds event known as Santa Ana winds rather than sundowners caused by offshore winds.

They are already increasing staffing to be prepared.

"Here in Santa Barbara County we are really proactive with up-staffing in these events and here in Montecito we are brining on two additions fire engines tonight plus an additional chief officer, another Battalion Chief, so we will be up-staffed through actually Wednesday morning, same with Santa Barbara County and Carpinteria and many other resources and agencies in the county."

The battalion chief recommends people living in wind-prone areas pay attention to the weather warnings.

We will have more on the wind and increased fire danger tonight on FOX11 News at 10p.m. and NewsChannel 3-12 at 11 p.m.