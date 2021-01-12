SB South Coast Chamber of Commerce releases new ‘Heart of the Community’ campaign

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY - Business is personal.

(Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce campaign)

That's the message behind a new 'Heart of the Community - Safe Return to Work' video campaign. The 30-second clip highlights the inequity of local business closures during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"The data and science do not support the current regulations. It's time to take action," said Kathy Vreeland with the Buellton Chamber of Commerce.

"Call the Governor, your state and local representatives. Tell them, 'It's time to let businesses operate safely,'" said Glenn Morris with the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce is behind this new campaign, which is stoic in tone and impactful. But there is an undertone that is heart-breaking as so many local business owners and their employees are suffering financially.

The clip drives home the message that local businesses are the heart of our community, "Your neighbors, your friends." The main takeaway is that businesses can operate safely during the pandemic, if we all do our part.

"Please support our community so we can all get back to work," said Kristen Miller with Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce.