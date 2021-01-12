Precious figurine found 3 years after Montecito Mudslide

Santa Barbara - South County

MONTECITO, Calif.

On the third anniversary of the deadly Montecito mudslide Suzanne Hyde found something precious.

The private chef was walking near her home that washed away and found a broken glass figurine of a cat she got on her first trip to Italy.

Someone must have found it and placed it on a new fence by her old driveway.

Hyde shared the photo on a community Facebook group and said it used to be in her curio cabinet.

The bittersweet find made her day as the community came together for a virtual memorial to remember the 23 lives lost, including a teen and toddler who have yet to be found.