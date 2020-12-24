Mission Santa Barbara celebrates Christmas mass outside and online

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - This year has forced many to adapt to COVID-19 restrictions and Mission Santa Barbara chose to give their parishioners two options to celebrate Christmas Mass this year.

Their afternoon masses were moved outside onto the steps of the mission. The congregation said they loved seeing the mission light up with Christmas colors and the magnificent sunset as mass ended.

For those who were unable to attend outdoor mass Mission Santa Barbara will have two more options. There will be an 11:45 p.m. live stream midnight mass on their YouTube page As well as a 9 a.m. morning mass also streaming on their YouTube page.

For those who came Thursday afternoon they hope outdoor sunset mass might become a new holiday tradion.