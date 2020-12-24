Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
today at 7:16 pm
Published 6:49 pm

Mission Santa Barbara celebrates Christmas mass outside and online

santa barbara mission drive through fundraiser 2020 2
Oliver Forster / KEYT
Screen Shot 2020-12-24 at 7.07.52 PM

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - This year has forced many to adapt to COVID-19 restrictions and Mission Santa Barbara chose to give their parishioners two options to celebrate Christmas Mass this year.

Their afternoon masses were moved outside onto the steps of the mission. The congregation said they loved seeing the mission light up with Christmas colors and the magnificent sunset as mass ended.

For those who were unable to attend outdoor mass Mission Santa Barbara will have two more options. There will be an 11:45 p.m. live stream midnight mass on their YouTube page As well as a 9 a.m. morning mass also streaming on their YouTube page.

For those who came Thursday afternoon they hope outdoor sunset mass might become a new holiday tradion.

Author Profile Photo

Scott Sheahen

Scott Sheahen is a reporter for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Scott, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content