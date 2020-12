Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

People stopped to listen to the Holiday Horns in the Paseo Nuevo's center court on Saturday.

The quintet led by Eric Heidner who calls himself the Band geek-in-chief at Santa Barbara City College had hoped to play more shows, but the recent stay-at-home order changed their plans.

They made the most their final shows and received plenty of applause.

Fans can see more of Heidner and his players on YouTube.