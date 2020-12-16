Vote for your Morning Show Gingerbread House pick

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The Morning News kicked off their Gingerbread Home decorating competition Wednesday morning.

Joey Buttitta, Anikka Abbott and Alys Martinez battled each other in a Gingerbread House decorating contest.

They had three minutes on the early show to decorate their house live.

This is the second year the Morning Team has done this contest.

Last year, Alys Martinez won the contest with her house.

Vote for your favorite on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.