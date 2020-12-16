Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Vote for your Morning Show Gingerbread House pick

Gingerbread House Contest

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The Morning News kicked off their Gingerbread Home decorating competition Wednesday morning.

Joey Buttitta, Anikka Abbott and Alys Martinez battled each other in a Gingerbread House decorating contest.

They had three minutes on the early show to decorate their house live.

This is the second year the Morning Team has done this contest.

Last year, Alys Martinez won the contest with her house.

Vote for your favorite on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

  • Joey's Gingerbread House
  • Alys' Gingerbread House
  • Anikka's Gingerbread House
Vote for your favorite pick.
Entertainment / KKFX Fox 11 Morning / Lifestyle
Author Profile Photo

Julia Nguyen

Julia Nguyen is an assignment editor and social media coordinator for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Julia, click here.

