Coast Guard, SB Sheriff search for missing diver off Santa Cruz Island

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA CRUZ ISLAND, Calif. - Crews with the Coast Guard and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office are working on an ongoing search and rescue mission for a diver who went missing Sunday evening.

The Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach received a report of the missing diver around 6:45 p.m. Sunday.

The diver had reportedly been with a partner on a 20-foot recreational diving boat but never came back up to the water's surface after going down.

The two had been diving in the Painted Cave Preserve area of Santa Cruz Island at the time of the incident.

Several Coast Guard teams along with a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's dive team and air support helicopter responded to the area to search for the diver.

As of Monday afternoon, the diver has not yet been located.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.