California Department of Public Health fixes test result delays

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — New cases of COVID-19 are spiking for the third time across the country. In California, most of the counties moved back to the most restrictive purple tier this week. And the demand for testing is also up.

At the start of November tests in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties state-run tests were taking up to 9 days to get results. Public health workers at those locations were telling patients to expect up to 6 days to get results. Now tests are coming back within 2 days.

A new testing lab in Valencia is speeding up the testing process. On August 26 Governor Gavin Newsom announced the opening of the location. On November 1 the site started running tests.

In a statement California Department of Public Health officials wrote about the delay in results, “It was a two-part situation: one, the transition from other testing sites to the Valencia facility, and two, some backlog created by the need to retest some specimens as part of the new assay performance fine tuning to ensure high testing quality.”

Testing centers in more than forty counties are sending their tests to the Valencia facility. State health officials said the facility can process over 150,000 tests a day. And if needed could reach 200,000 tests a day capacity. With this higher testing volume, state officials are expecting test results to return within 48 hours of testing moving forward.