CARPINTERIA, Calif. - A 2.8 magnitude earthquake shook the ground in Santa Barbara County near the edge of Carpinteria on Sunday.

The small quake struck around 6:18 p.m. and could be felt by residents immediately nearby in Carpinteria.

Some described the shake as more of a jolt or boom and "like a neighbor moving furniture."

The US Geological Survey said the quake had a depth of about 0.9 kilometers.