Additional employees test positive for COVID-19 at Chumash Casino

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - Employees at the Chumash Casino Resort have been informed of additional cases of COVID-19 among the staff at the casino.

Employees of the casino were informed of the positive tests by email. These emails were obtained by the NewsChannel and were verified by the Chumash Casino.

These latest positive tests come two weeks after the first case was reported at the casino.

A health assessment was held and public health officials determined the employees did not contract the virus at the casino, according to John Elliott, CEO for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

“Thanks to the safety measures we have in place requiring employees to follow necessary safety protocols, including proper use of PPE and limited interactions with guests, a risk assessment based on SBCPHD criteria determined these cases to be low-risk to guests and fellow employees. As part of our risk assessment, we determined that an employee who had close contact with fellow team members was later determined to be positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, we tested an entire shift of employees who had access to the positive employee. Of the nearly 40 who were tested, all tests came back negative for COVID-19, and we attribute those negative test results to the strict safety measures that have been implemented with guest and employee safety in mind.” John Elliott, CEO for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

One of the people who has tested positive is a custodian who has not been on property since June 21, the casino said. Another had direct contact with members of the beverage service team between Friday, June 19 through Monday, June 22.

In total, five employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The casino is working with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department to identify any other staff members who may have come in contact with these individuals.

Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, said the organization employs nearly 1,700 local residents. Kahn says it is likely that guests and employees will be affected as positive cases increase in the county.

“ This is why we’ve gone to great lengths to create a safe, non-contact environment that requires all of our entrants to wear masks. In addition, we have enhanced cleaning schedules for all areas of the property and temperature checks for all employees and guests. Once we leave our homes, it’s imperative that we all take the necessary precautions to avoid possibly spreading this virus, which means wearing a mask and continuing to social distance.” Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

Employees at the casino are required to contact the human resources department if they are feeling ill or receive a positive test. Failure to do so can result in disciplinary action, the email states. One employee has already been terminated for disregarding this requirement.

The casino reopened on June 10.

The casino said they implemented guidelines to keep guests and staff safe including temperature checks, enhanced cleaning schedules, protective barriers are game tables and requiring masks to be worn.