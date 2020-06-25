Chumash Casino Resort worker tests positive for COVID-19

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. -- Chumash Casino Resort confirms that one of their employees tested positive for COVID-19.

According to casino officials, the employee worked in the back of house and is considered low-risk for exposure. Officials say the employee did not contract the coronavirus while at the resort.

"We have learned that one of our team members have tested positive for COVID-19, and through our valued partnership with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, we worked closely to assist in its contact-tracing process," said representative from the Chumash Casino Resort.

They provided the following statement on what the casino will do moving forward:

"The health and well-being of our employees and guests remain our top priority. We have gone to great lengths to modify our business operations to encourage social distancing and maintain a clean environment. We remain committed to ensuring a safe environment for all who come here and will continue to follow the guidance of SBCPHD and its exposure assessment process."

The casino reopened on June 10.

The casino said they implemented guidelines to keep guests and staff safe including temperature checks, enhanced cleaning schedules, protective barriers are game tables and requiring masks to be worn.