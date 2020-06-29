District Attorneys and neighbors speak out after so-called Golden State Killer enters guilty pleas

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.

Debbie Domingo was 15 when her mother Cheri was raped and murdered on July 27, 1981 in a home on Toultec Way near Goleta. Her boyfriend Greg Sanchez was murdered, too.

On Monday, Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley watched her watch Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. ,74, plea guilty to her murder and a dozen others.

Dudley blew her a kiss while commenting after the hearing. She said she hopes this can be the beginning of the healing process for Domingo and all the others victims and survivors.

The man known as the "Golden State Killer" pled guilty to 13 felony counts of first-degree murder and 13 felony county of kidnapping to commit robbery during a 13 year crime spree that began in the 1970s.

He admitted to killing Dr. Robert Offermen and Debra Alexandria Manning on Dec. 30, 1979 in a condo on Avenida Pequena, just a few blocks from Toultec Way.

He also admitted to killing and raping Charlene Smith and killing her husband Lyman Smith on or about March 13, 1980 in Ventura County.

Ventura County District Attorney Greg Totten said Smith was a partner in law firm and by all accounts was on the cusp of being appointed to becoming the gubernatorial appointee to the state Supreme Court. He had three children who adored him. Totten said his daughter Jennifer traveled to Sacramento to watch the hearing in person on Monday.

Totten said his wife Charlene was known for her zest and passion for life and was said to the happiest she had ever been in her life.

DeAngelo also admitted to 161 uncharged crimes involving 48 victims and 32 crime scenes. They were crimes that could not be charged due to the statute of limitations.

The pleas and admissions are part of a plea agreement that will spare him the death penalty.

Prosecutors said during his 2018 arrest that DNA from the Ventura County rape led to the capture of the man they described as a serial killer and serial rapist.

One district attorney called him a real life Hannibal Lector, another said he was pure evil.

The Sacramento District Attorney said for people who grew up in the area he was the "Boogie Man."

A neighbor on Toultec Drive around the corner from one of the many crime scenes said Karma finally caught up with the killer.

Another neighbor, who remembers watching the bodies being brought out chose not to comment, but appeared glad the case was coming to a close after so many decades.

Although Totten said he was in favor of the death penalty he said they chose to seek the punishment that is in the best interest of the survivors and victims.

He said it was not about money since justice is priceless to the survivors.

Many witnesses are no longer alive and a death penalty case could take years, if not decades.

Some people at the hearing suspect he is faking his fragility, but are certain he will die in prison.

"The Golden State Killer" is scheduled to be sentenced on August 21, 2020 following victim impact statements set to begin on August 17. The location has not been decided and could involve Zoom again due to the Coronavirus.

We'll have reaction from neighbors and the local District Attorneys tonight at 10 and 11.