Santa Barbara Community Development Director announces resignation

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Community Development Director for the City of Santa Barbara, George Buell, has announced plans to resign from his position next month.

In his letter, Buell stated his last day in the office will be July 16, 2020.

Buell was appointed Community Development Director in April of 2014.

“It has been an honor and pleasure to work in Santa Barbara,” Buell said. “Of particular noteworthiness is my appreciation for my dedicated colleagues, especially those in Community Development. Together, we have done a tremendous amount of good and the excellent quality of our work is world class.”

In his letter, Buell said he plans to work with a local real estate development firm after taking some time off.

“I thank George for his service to the Santa Barbara community and wish him well in his next endeavor,” said City Administrator Paul Casey.

The city announced plans to conduct a nationwide recruitment for a permanent replacement for Buell.

A decision has not yet been made for an interim replacement for the position.