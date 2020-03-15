Outage impacts hundreds for 8 hours in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Southern California Edison responded to an outage that occurred on the Mesa in Santa Barbara around 10:40 a.m. on Sunday.

Edison said the outage was caused by a downed wire. Just under 3,000 people were without power during this time.

SCE was able to reroute all but 257 residences shortly after the call.

Unfortunately, these last residences remained without power until around 7:25 p.m. Sunday evening.

Edison said they do not yet know what caused the downed wire in the first place.

They want to remind the public that whenever you see a line down, to stay away and call 911 as soon as possible.

There were no injuries involved in this incident.

SCE said if you suffered any damages as a result of the length of this power outage, to submit a claim report on their website.