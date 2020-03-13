Santa Barbara Zoo to remain open with some changes

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Zoo announced that it plans to remain open during this Public Health Emergency while making some proactive changes to ensure the health of the community and the animals.

These changes include 17 hand sanitizer stations which have been added in convenient locations throughout the Zoo grounds.

Handwashing reminders are also posted throughout Zoo grounds. The Zoo said they have increased sanitation efforts in all indoor areas including restrooms, indoor exhibit areas, dining areas and in the gift shop.

Most animal exhibits will remain open, however due to the necessity of social distancing, the zoo will be closing some special attractions until further notice.

Below is a list of the attractions and activities that will be impacted:

Zoo Train

Zoo Camp

Field Trips

Safari Sleepovers

Giraffe Feeding Experience

Behind-the-Scenes Tours

Penguin Fish Toss

Leopard Feeding Experience

Animal Rides

Bounce Houses

Barnyard Feeding

Mining Camp

Explorer Fundays

Kallman Play Area (including anthill)

Live Stage Shows

Animaland

Eeeww!

Rainforest Passage

Tropical Aviary

Wings of Asia

Rattle Snake Canyon

Lower Gorilla Viewing

The Zoo said that guests who visit while many attractions are closed will receive a free guest pass for a return visit during normal hours, valid through the end of the year.

For more information and to stay up-to-date on Zoo News, you can visit the coronavirus page on their website.