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San Luis Obispo County

Ernesto Cisneros Wanted for Questioning In Connection With Paso Robles Bank Robbery

KEYT News
By
today at 10:35 am
Published 11:39 am

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KEYT) – On Thursday, investigators shared that Ernesto Noriega Cisneros is wanted for questioning in connection with Wednesday's bank robbery at the Wells Fargo on Spring Street.

On June 24, around 2:49 p.m., officers responded to a reported bank robbery at the Wells Fargo in the 500 block of Spring Street stated a press release Thursday from the Paso Robles Police Department.

A preliminary investigation showed that an adult man -initially described as having facial tattoos and wearing a light blue and white baseball-style hat, a dark-colored bandana around his neck, a high-visibility yellow long-sleeve shirt, and blue jeans- had entered the bank and said he was armed with a gun before demanding money from a bank employee detailed the Paso Robles Police Department.

Despite his claim to be armed, he never displayed a weapon added the local police department.

The bank robber fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen heading northbound on Spring Street noted the Paso Robles Police Department.

Bank surveillance captured the incident and detectives were able to identify the suspected bank robber as Ernesto Noriega Cisneros shared the Paso Robles Police Department.

Anyone with more information about Cisneros, including his current whereabouts, is asked to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.

You can also report your information while remaining anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 805-549-7867 or by texting "SLOTIPS" followed by your information to 274637.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County

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