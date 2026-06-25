Driver dies after overturned truck hit by another driver on southbound Highway 101 Tuesday night

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 27-year-old driver died after a secondary collision on southbound Highway 101, just south of San Luis Bay Drive, Tuesday evening.

The identity of the deceased has not been publicly released at this time.

On June 23, around 11:05 p.m., a 2020 Toyota Tacoma was heading south on Highway 101 at an unknown speed when, for reasons still under investigation, it turned right and exited the roadway before flipping onto its roof detailed a press release from the California Highway Patrol-San Luis Obispo Area (CHP).

The overturned truck was resting in the number one lane of southbound Highway 101 just south of San Luis Bay Drive, north of shell beach, with major damage and no lights shared the CHP.

A 1991 BMW 535i was traveling southbound in the number one lane of Highway 101 when it struck the overturned Tacoma stated the CHP.

According to the CHP, the 73-year-old driver of the BMW shared he did not see the overturned truck and was traveling at 65 miles per hour at the time of the collision.

Due to the second collision, the 27-year-old driver of the Tacoma sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene noted the CHP.

The 73-year-old driver suffered minor to moderate injuries as a result of the collision and showed no signs of impairment at the scene shared the CHP.

This fatal collision remains under investigation added the law enforcement agency.

"At night, drivers need to look far ahead and expect the unexpected. Dark objects in the roadway can be very difficult to see, so it is critical to slow down, stay focused, and drive at a speed that gives you time to react. Our goal is simple, we want everyone to get home safely," California Highway Patrol San Luis Obispo Area Commander Captain Mike Brown explained.