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San Luis Obispo County

Increased staffing to help keep beachgoers safe this weekend

KEYT News
By
today at 12:08 pm
Published 12:11 pm

AVILA BEACH, Calif. (KEYT) - As temperatures continue to soar near record-breaking numbers across the Central Coast, local beaches are expected to draw thousands of visitors over the weekend.

With big crowds expected, local beaches are increasing staffing in an effort to boost public safety during the heat wave.

"There's going to be a lot of, activity, here on the beaches," said Nicholi Mackewicz, San Luis Obispo County Fire Department/CAL FIRE Fire Captain. "This weekend, it sounds like the majority of our beaches are upstaffing. Pismo Beach will have a lifeguard truck that are patrolling with a couple of lifeguards and Avila Beach will have lifeguards staffed in the towers."

For those who are planning to head out to the ocean to help cool off, Mackewisz said conditions should be ideal, but does offer a warning to anyone who goes into the water.

"The tides and the swells are not too bad," said Mackewica. "They're in the three to four foot range. We do always have rip currents that are permanent around our piers, so just make sure for that during entering the waters that you're monitoring them and watching them and then just be cognizant if you see any water that's pulling out into the ocean."

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County

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Dave Alley

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