San Luis Obispo County

Paso Robles man arrested for criminal threats after SWAT response at Spring Street apartment

KEYT News
March 9, 2026 1:31 pm
Published 1:47 pm

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KEYT) – Irvin Hernandez, 31, was arrested Sunday afternoon at a Paso Robles apartment in connection with a firearm-involved threat earlier this month.

On March 5, 2026, around 9:55 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for a report of a man pointing a handgun at another man's head and telling the victim he, "was going to die" stated a press release Monday from the Paso Robles Police Department.

The victim was able to escape and the gunman fled north from the scene and officers were unable to locate him after arriving at the scene shared the Paso Robles Police Department.

According to Paso Robles Police, detectives identified the suspect as 31-year-old Irvin Hernandez on March 8 and arrest and search warrants were obtained for an apartment on Spring Street in Paso Robles.

Around 3 p.m. the same day, the San Luis Obispo Regional SWAT team served a search warrant at the Spring Street apartment and a portion of the complex was evacuated for safety reasons explained the Paso Robles Police Department.

Hernandez was taken into custody without incident and booked on charges including criminal threats and his bail has been set at $55,000.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

