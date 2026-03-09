Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Investigators ask the public for help in search for hit-and-run involving unoccupied Sheriff’s vehicle

March 9, 2026 3:58 pm
Published 4:07 pm

LOS OSOS, Calif. (KEYT) – Investigators are turning to the public for help after a white sedan crashed into an unoccupied Sheriff's vehicle parked on Los Osos Valley Road Saturday night.

On March 7, around 5:38 p.m., a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's vehicle was parked on Los Osos Valley Road, west of South Bay Boulevard when it was hit by a white sedan heading west on Los Osos Valley Road stated a press release Monday from the California Highway Patrol-San Luis Obispo Area (CHP).

According to the CHP, the sedan was driving at an unknown speed when the driver turned to the right and crashed into the left side of the unoccupied Sheriff's vehicle.

The sedan fled the scene northbound on Fairchild Way and is described as white or lightly colored, possibly a Toyota, with notable right front and passenger-side damage from the Saturday evening collision detailed the CHP.

If you saw what happened or have more information, you are asked to contact the San Luis Obispo Area CHP at 805-594-8700.

