Tip from the public results in arrest in connection with Nipomo grocery store theft earlier this month

NIPOMO, Calif. (KEYT) – Thanks to a tip, a 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with the theft of about $4000 worth of liquor from a local grocery store.

On Feb. 2, 2026, deputies responded to the Vons in Nipomo after the theft of around $4000 worth of liquor was reported stated a press release from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, the man removed individual bottles from their respective boxes and hid them under his clothes and in a backpack before leaving the store.

The man returned to the store to do the same thing multiple times added the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

During an investigation into the theft, detectives identified the suspect as a 23-year-old man who was on parole out of San Diego and then turned to the public for help locating him.

Numerous tips were received in connection to the request and one tip in particular, "provided detectives with critical identification and information" shared the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

On Feb. 12, detectives conducted a traffic stop on Highway 101 and arrested the 23-year-old noted the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

He was booked on charges of burglary, grand theft, possession of stolen property, and a parole hold detailed the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Further investigation resulted in the recovery of more than $10,000 in stolen goods added the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

"The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the community for their assistance and cooperation, which played a key role in bringing this case to a successful conclusion," noted a press release Thursday from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office about the arrest.