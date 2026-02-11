Sheriff’s Office turns to the public for help identifying man connected to alcohol theft from Nipomo Vons

NIPOMO, Calif. (KEYT) – The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is turning to the public for help identifying a man who allegedly stole around $4000 of alcohol from a local Vons earlier this month.

On Feb. 2, deputies starting investigating a reported theft at the Vons grocery store in Nipomo where a man is alleged to have stolen about $4000 worth of alcohol over the course of about an hour stated a press release Wednesday from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, the man removed individual bottles from their respective boxes and hid them under his clothes and in a backpack before leaving the store.

The man returned to the store to do the same thing multiple times added the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Image of the involved man courtesy of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office online here or at 805-781-4500 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.