Highway 1 closed from Ragged Point Inn to just south of Monterrey County’s Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – The California Department of Transportation has closed Highway 1 from Ragged Point Inn to one mile south of Deetjen's Big Sur Inn in Monterrey County due to multiple rock slides and debris in the roadway.

According to the state transportation agency's local district, crews will reassess the closure at daylight Tuesday, but there is currently no estimated time to reopen the coastal highway.

The announcement comes Monday as storms have hit the region and are expected through the week.

For the latest information on road conditions, visit the California Department of Transportation's Quickmap.