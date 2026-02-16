Skip to Content
Rain continues Tuesday, inches of mountain snow & winter storm warning

today at 3:15 pm
Published 3:03 pm

SANTA BARBRA COUNTY, Calif. - Isolated showers and thunderstorms remain possible from Monday into early Tuesday before steady rain returns Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Another half inch is expected Tuesday with higher totals inland. Snow levels will drop to 3000 ft by Wednesday with 1-3 inches of snow possible in nearby mountain areas.

Another round of rain arrives Thursday bringing another half an inch or more.

We will dry out Friday with some light chances of rain over the weekend and another storm expected by Monday.

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

