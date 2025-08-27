Police turn to the public for help identifying alleged Cerro San Luis trailhead burglar

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo Police are turning to the public for help identifying a man connected to a car burglary on Saturday, Aug. 23 at Cerro San Luis trailhead.

According to San Luis Obispo Police, the man, shown in the featured image of this article, allegedly smashed a window of a car parked at the trailhead, stole a purse, and used stolen credit cards at Target and Chevron.

The vehicle that had its window smashed is pictured below, courtesy of the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CSO Anaya at 805-781-7207 and reference case #250823020.