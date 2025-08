PASO ROBLES, Calif.- Firefighters battled a structure fire at Heritage Ranch in Paso Robles.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. overnight at 2554 Pinto Lane.

The fire was knocked down around 2 a.m.

A single structure was on fire as well as three vehicles.

There were no injuries reported.

This is a developing story, more information will be added as it becomes available.