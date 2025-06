PASO ROBLES, Calif. - A 1.7 acre vegetation fire started in a grass field in Paso Robles Sunday afternoon.

The fire started around 1:58 pm on Remington Court near Circle B Road.

CAL FIRE SLO and SLO County Fire stopped forward progress on the fire with the assistance of Paso Robles City Fire, Templeton Fire and San Miguel Fire.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters currently ask people to avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to work safely.