Fire crews on the scene of vegetation fire on Las Pilitas Road east of San Luis Obispo Friday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews are responding to a 19-acre vegetation fire in the 4600 block of Las Pilitas Road east of San Luis Obispo Friday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, forward progress of the flames was halted around 2 p.m. Friday.

While there were no structure directly threatened during the response, the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department confirmed that there were energized power lines in the area and the flames were on both sides of Pilitas Road.

County fire crews were joined by firefighters from the Los Padres National Forest and Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services as well as deputies from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office and personnel with Pacific Gas and Electric Company shared the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

The official cause of the fire remains under investigation added the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.