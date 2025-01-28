Grover Beach launches fundraising campaign to help finance improvements at city’s signature park

GROVER BEACH, Calif. - Grover Beach has launched a community fundraising campaign to help finance significant improvements at Ramona Garden Park, the city's signature recreational area.

Located in between Ramona Avenue, Brighton Avenue, North 9th Street and North 10th Street, the downtown park hosts a number of the city's most well-known events and gatherings.

A planned $4.1 million improvement project will enhance the park by adding a number of new features including: an all-abilities playground; an amphitheater with a stage and bandshell; an event lawn; restrooms; and walkways, benches, and picnic tables.

Those additions are included in what is known as Phase 1 and Phase 2 for the rehabilitation project.

Future phases at the park will include the development of a new main park plaza and pickleball courts.

Grover Beach was awarded a $3.3 million dollar Community Development (CDBG) Block Grant, which will provide 90% of the funding funding needed for complete both Phase 1 and Phase 2.

To help bridge the gap and finance the remaining 10% needed for the entire cost of the project, the city is asking the community to take part in a fundraising campaign.

Community members are able to contribute directly and support the park improvements by purchasing commemorative bricks, benches or picnic tables.

According to the the Grover Beach Community Foundation, the amount needed through the fundraising campaign is $400,000.

"Ramona Garden Park has always been a cherished gathering place for our community," said said Grover Beach Mayor Kassi Dee. "This campaign offers us a unique opportunity to enhance this space together. I have spent my entire life attending events and spending time at this park, so I’m looking forward to the transformation it deserves and one that we can all be a part of. I encourage all residents to join us in this effort to leave a lasting legacy for generations to come as we work to make Ramona Garden Park even more vibrant and accessible for all."

For more information about the Ramona Garden Park Rehabilitation project, click here to visit the Grover Beach website.

For additional information about the community fundraising campaign, click here to visit the Grover Beach Community Foundation website.