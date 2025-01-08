Two teens arrested in connection with nightly firework launches from Devaul Park Saturday

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Two teenagers were arrested Saturday in connection with multiple nights of firework launches around Devaul Park on Madonna Road.

In response to reports of multiple illegal fireworks being set off from Devaul Park between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m., officers conducted a "focused enforcement" during the first weekend of the new year stated a press release Wednesday from the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

While officers were watching the park on the night of Jan. 4, a group of young people was seen entering the park and setting off "a large mortar-type firework" shared the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The image below, courtesy of the San Luis Obispo Police Department, shows two of the recovered fireworks from this incident.

When officers attempted to detain the involved youths, the group fled the area on foot in multiple directions explained the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

A spent mortar-type firework was located in the park and recovered as evidence shared the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

According to San Luis Obispo Police, officers on bicycles were able to stop two of the people, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, and the pair were found to have mortar-style fireworks and lighters.

Both juveniles were booked into the San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Services Center on violation of PC 148(a)(1)-Misdemeanor Resisting Arrest and H&S 12677-Misdemeanor Possession of Fireworks added the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department reminds the public that it is a misdemeanor to possess or set off dangerous fireworks within the city limits of San Luis Obispo.