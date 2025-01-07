Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Ten months after being elected, Heather Moreno sworn in on new-look SLO County Board of Supervisors 

Heather Moreno
Dave Alley/KEYT
By
today at 11:57 am
Published 12:10 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A long wait finally came to an end Tuesday morning for new San Luis Obispo County Fifth District Supervisor Heather Moreno.

When Moreno was officially sworn in during a ceremony at the Board of Supervisors Chambers inside the Katcho Achadjian Government Center, it ended a long 10-month wait for the former Atascadero mayor to take the seat.

"It was ten months of anticipation," said Moreno. "It was nice to be able to complete the job of mayor and I thoroughly enjoyed that, and then it gave me time to get up to speed on county issues and meet with various departments."

Also sworn in with Moreno were First District Supervisor John Peschong and Third District Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg.

