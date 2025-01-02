Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County welcomes first baby of 2025 Wednesday morning at French Hospital

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – On Thursday, French Hospital Medical Center announced the first baby delivered in San Luis Obispo County was Nayeli Sarahi Diaz, a healthy baby girl weighing seven pounds 12 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches.

Nayeli was officially born at 8:19 a.m. on Wednesday, after her mother, Paola Herrera, was in labor with her for five hours shared French Hospital Medical Center in a press release Thursday.

Both Nayali and Paola are healthy and doing well as they embrace the new year added French Hospital.

Paola is a laboratory employee at French Hospital and lives in Oceanside and can't wait to introduce Nayali to her three-year-old brother, Isaiah.

The Stollmeyer Family Birthing Center at French Hospital Medical Center celebrated Nayali's arrival with a gift basket filled with all the essentials.

