Final steps completed to turn Oceano fire services over to Five Cities Fire Authority

OCEANO, Calif. – On Thursday, the Local Agency Formation Commission approved the divestiture of fire services from the Oceano Community Services District and the County of San Luis Obispo will now contract with the Five Cities Fire Authority to provide fire responses to the community.

The agreement will formally go into effect in early 2025 once the Oceano Community Services District exits its role as the fire service provider stated a press release Thursday from the County of San Luis Obispo.

According to San Luis Obispo County, Five Cities Fire Authority will continue to provide fire responses to the Oceano community through its Arroyo Grande and Grover Beach fire stations.

Response times are expected to be between seven and nine minutes from the Arroyo Grande station and seven to 11 minutes from the Grover Beach station explained San Luis Obispo County.

The move began after the Oceano Community Services District voted in January of 2023 to end fire services to save money after the failure of two revenue-generating ballot initiatives shared the County of San Luis Obispo.

"This agreement represents a significant milestone for Oceano and the broader region," said LAFCO [Local Agency Formation Commission] Executive Director Rob Fitzroy. "When the OCSD [Oceano Community Services District] announced it could no longer provide fire protection services, there was considerable concern about the future of fire services in the area. However, through collaboration between LAFCO, the County, OCSD, and the FCFA [Five Cities Fire Authority], we’ve reached a solution that not only preserves the quality of service but also ensures the fiscal responsibility of the County."

For the past year and a half, firefighters have responded to emergencies in Oceano from the Arroyo Grande and Grover Beach stations and the final steps of the turnover were completed when LAFCO held protest hearings without protest detailed the County of San Luis Obispo.

"This agreement is a win for the Oceano community, ensuring stable fire services while minimizing fiscal impacts to the County," said LAFCO Commissioner and Fourth District Supervisor, Jimmy Paulding. "The collaborative efforts of the County, the OCSD, and the FCFA have made this transition possible, and we are confident this will continue to benefit the residents of Oceano and South County."