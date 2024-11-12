Five Cities Homeless Coalition opening warming center Tuesday

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – The Five Cities Homeless Coalition is opening a warming center at 1023 East Grand Ave. in Arroyo Grande today at 5:30 p.m.

Below is a press release with details:

TRANSPORTATION PROVIDED BY 5Cities

Transportation Pick-Up Schedule

Tuesday Night:

Pismo Outlet bus stop at 5:20 PM

Fin's Restaurant at 5:30 PM

Ramona Park At 5:40 PM

Oceano Duck Pond at 5:50 PM

Arrive at 5CHC Warming Center at 6:00 PM

Transportation Drop-Off Schedule

Wednesday Morning:

Depart 5CHC Warming Center at 6:00 AM

Oceano Duck Pond

Ramona Park

Fin's Restaurant

Pismo Beach Outlets bus stop

Families are Welcome

Guests will be screened for 290 offenses upon entry

Adults and children seeking a safe place to find shelter from the storm are invited to utilize the Warming Center. Overnight guests are provided a safe dry place to sleep and a hot meal. Meals and services are provided for overnight guests only.

The Warming Center has an open-door policy. Sobriety is not a condition for entry, however no drugs or alcohol are permitted on site. Once at the shelter, guests will not be permitted to re-enter if they choose to leave.

NOTIFY ME OF FUTURE OPENINGS

The Warming Center may be activated on future dates if there is a 50% or greater chance of rain or temperatures are predicted to be 38 degrees or below. This is a temporary location. Future openings may be at other locations.

How to receive future notifications:

Call or Text "Add Me" to 805-295-1501 with your Name to receive automatic text updates to your cell phone for future notifications when the Warming Center opens

Email info@5chc.org to be added to our notification email list.

You may also check our Facebook page: 5CitiesHomelessCoalition.

For up-to-date information & on-site contact: (805) 295-1501.

Donations & Volunteers Needed:

Please contact Stephanie LeBlanc if you would like to donate or volunteer

stephanie.leblanc@5chc.org or call (805) 550-8701

URGENT NEED :

NEW SWEATPANTS M-XL

UNDERWEAR M-XL

MENS SOCKS

Volunteer Shifts:

Monday Night

Check-in: 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Meal Service: 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Overnight Volunteer (Male Volunteer Needed): 8:00 pm - 8:00am *Hours worked are based on volunteer's availability between 8:00 pm and 8:00 am

Please contact Stephanie LeBlanc Volunteer Coordinator, at (805) 550-8701, stephanie.leblanc@5CHC.org.

You must be 18yrs. or older, complete 5CHC Volunteer Application and LiveScan to volunteer.

Five Cities Homeless Coalition