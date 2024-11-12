Five Cities Homeless Coalition opening warming center Tuesday
ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – The Five Cities Homeless Coalition is opening a warming center at 1023 East Grand Ave. in Arroyo Grande today at 5:30 p.m.
Below is a press release with details:
TRANSPORTATION PROVIDED BY 5Cities
Transportation Pick-Up Schedule
Tuesday Night:
- Pismo Outlet bus stop at 5:20 PM
- Fin's Restaurant at 5:30 PM
- Ramona Park At 5:40 PM
- Oceano Duck Pond at 5:50 PM
- Arrive at 5CHC Warming Center at 6:00 PM
Transportation Drop-Off Schedule
Wednesday Morning:
- Depart 5CHC Warming Center at 6:00 AM
- Oceano Duck Pond
- Ramona Park
- Fin's Restaurant
- Pismo Beach Outlets bus stop
Families are Welcome
Guests will be screened for 290 offenses upon entry
Adults and children seeking a safe place to find shelter from the storm are invited to utilize the Warming Center. Overnight guests are provided a safe dry place to sleep and a hot meal. Meals and services are provided for overnight guests only.
The Warming Center has an open-door policy. Sobriety is not a condition for entry, however no drugs or alcohol are permitted on site. Once at the shelter, guests will not be permitted to re-enter if they choose to leave.
NOTIFY ME OF FUTURE OPENINGS
The Warming Center may be activated on future dates if there is a 50% or greater chance of rain or temperatures are predicted to be 38 degrees or below. This is a temporary location. Future openings may be at other locations.
How to receive future notifications:
- Call or Text "Add Me" to 805-295-1501 with your Name to receive automatic text updates to your cell phone for future notifications when the Warming Center opens
- Email info@5chc.org to be added to our notification email list.
- You may also check our Facebook page: 5CitiesHomelessCoalition.
For up-to-date information & on-site contact: (805) 295-1501.
Donations & Volunteers Needed:
Please contact Stephanie LeBlanc if you would like to donate or volunteer
stephanie.leblanc@5chc.org or call (805) 550-8701
- URGENT NEED:
- NEW SWEATPANTS M-XL
- UNDERWEAR M-XL
- MENS SOCKS
- Volunteer Shifts:
- Monday Night
- Check-in: 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
- Meal Service: 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
- Overnight Volunteer (Male Volunteer Needed): 8:00 pm - 8:00am *Hours worked are based on volunteer's availability between 8:00 pm and 8:00 am
Please contact Stephanie LeBlanc Volunteer Coordinator, at (805) 550-8701, stephanie.leblanc@5CHC.org.
You must be 18yrs. or older, complete 5CHC Volunteer Application and LiveScan to volunteer.
Five Cities Homeless Coalition