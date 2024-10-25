SLO Police enforce Safety Enhancement Zones for Halloween Weekends

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A Safety Enhancement Zone is active as of Friday October 25 through the following Monday, and reactivates the weekend after Halloween.

"We can't throw parties but work with what we have and we we find ways to celebrate and enjoy it," said Cal Poly Student

The City wants everyone to enjoy the candy and spooky fun these weekends.

"We've staffed our patrol teams working this weekend. That includes foot SWAT teams out by patrol teams. And we'll have our our patrol vehicles outvat maximum deployment for this weekend," said Lt. Caleb Kemp with SLOPD.

At the same time, they encourage to keep awareness of your own safety as well as others, and to respect the City.

In January 2024, the City amended the Halloween Safety Enhancement Zone to include Fridays.

Fines are doubled for offenses such as excessive noise levels, unruly gatherings, open containers, and urinating in public.

"These can be an effective tool that's used to help curb the negative behaviors that we most often see," said Kemp.

Under the double fines, a first offense fines a person $700 for noise, open containers and public urination.

The first offense for an unruly gathering is $1000.