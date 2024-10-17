Small vegetation fire in Salinas River on Tuesday originated in nearby encampment

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The cause of a small vegetation fire in the Salinas River on Tuesday has been attributed to a nearby encampment Wednesday.

Around 9:25 p.m., the night of Tuesday, Oct. 15, firefighters were dispatched to North River Road, south of the eastbound overpass for Highway 46 for a reported vegetation fire stated a press release from Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Wednesday.

Arriving units found a 30-foot by 30-foot fire burning west of the above location and inside the Salinas River detailed Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services.

According to Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services, because the fire was burning next to the primary firebreak maintained by the city's annual grazing program, it allowed firefighters to quickly contain the fire to a tenth of an acre.

Due to an automatic if agreement, three engines from San Luis Obispo County Fire Department and one fire engine from Atascadero Fire Department assisted in the response explained Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services.

The origin of the fire was determined to be a nearby encampment shared Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services in Wednesday's press release.