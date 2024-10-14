Federal and local leaders celebrate designation of Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary at Shell Beach

SHELL BEACH, Calif. - Local officials and community leaders, along with representatives from the federal and state government came together Monday in Shell Beach to celebrate the designation of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary.

Attendees for the event included: Congressman Salud Carbajal, California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot, White House Council on Environmental Quality Chair Brenda Mallory, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Assistant Administrator Nicole LeBoeuf, as well as representatives from the Northern Chumash Tribal Council and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

On Friday, the Biden administration signed off on the long awaited marine sanctuary announcing NOAA submitted its final rule and management plan for the project.

The marine sanctuary designation will become official after a final review by the State of California, which is estimated to be completed by December 2024.

The marine sanctuary will cover 116 miles of coastline, from Gaviota to the Avila Beach area, and is the first ever to be nominated by an Indigenous group.

Monday's event at Dinosaur Caves park in Shell Beach took place on Indigenous Peoples' Day, a holiday that is observed each year on the second Monday in October.