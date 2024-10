San Luis Obispo County announces pop-up flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics Tuesday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – On Tuesday, the County of San Luis Obispo issued the following press release about upcoming pop-up vaccine clinics for both the flu and the latest variants of COVID-19.

San Luis Obispo County residents are getting protection against flu and COVID-19 with updated vaccines from pharmacies countywide and Public Health Department clinics in Grover Beach, Paso Robles, and San Luis Obispo. Now, a new series of pop-up flu vaccine events is starting to provide additional convenient options. Both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines are updated to protect against the virus strains circulating this year, and both are recommended for everyone 6 months and older.

"Getting your updated flu and COVID-19 vaccines is the most important step you can take to protect yourself from these viruses,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “Both flu and COVID-19 can be much more serious than you might expect, and your vaccines can protect you from a potentially serious or even life-changing illness. They also help protect us against the kind of miserable illness that can interrupt work, school, holiday plans, and important time with family and friends.”

Both vaccines are covered by most health insurance, including Medi-Cal and Covered California plans, and programs are available to help cover the cost for those without insurance. To find a vaccine appointment, contact your local pharmacy, visit VaccineFinder.org, or call 805-781-5500 to schedule at a Public Health clinic.

You can also drop by to get your flu shot at pop-up events beginning this week. These events are completely free and no appointments are needed. There are no requirements related to residency, income, insurance, or immigration status. Upcoming events include:

Shandon | Thursday October 3, 4:30 to 6:00 p.m.

Shandon High School, 101 S 1st Street, Shandon

San Miguel | Wednesday, October 9, 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Lillian Larsen Elementary, 1601 L Street, San Miguel



Morro Bay | Friday, October 11, 2024, 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Morro Bay Public Health Clinic,760 Morro Bay Blvd. Morro Bay

Oceano | Friday October 18 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Oceano Community Center, 1425 19th Street, Oceano

Atascadero | Thursday, October 24 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Santa Rosa Academy Cafeteria, 8651-8661 Santa Rosa Rd, Atascadero

For more information, visit slopublichealth.org or call 805-781-5500 during business hours.