The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden will host a free Halloween event for families

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden will host a free Halloween event at their Boo-tonical Garden.

With Halloween around the corner the Garden will have spooky activities and treats for kids.

Entrance to the parking and the Garden will be free.

The event will be held on Saturday, October 20th from 10 to 2 pm.

The San Luis obispo Botanical Garden address is 3450 Dairy Creek Rd, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405

Registration is not necessary. For more events visit https://slobg.org/

