Former Cal Poly RA arrested for attempted sexual assault and burglary during break in

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The Cal Poly Police Department arrested a former resident advisor Sept. 19 after an attempted rape and burglary at a campus apartment.

A 25-year-old student at university housing was charged with both Burglary and Assault with Intent to Commit Rape after his attempt just past 3:00 a.m. Sept. 7, detailed Cal Poly Police.

Students around the university received a timely alert and the 25-year-old was both barred from campus and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail, according to the Cal Poly Police.

For more information, visit the Cal Poly Police website.