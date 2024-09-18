Skip to Content
‘Pismo Terrace’ housing complex opens in Pismo Beach Wednesday

Jarrod Zinn / KEYT
PISMO BEACH, Calif. - A new housing complex opened Wednesday in Pismo Beach.

"This is a great step forward in trying to meet the needs of our housing, especially the unhoused population," said Ed Waage, Pismo Beach Mayor.

Pismo Terrace brings 50 units to 4th Street.

The city put $2.5 million into this project.

"We're delighted to finally see its completed housing is so important to our community," said Waage.

It marks People's Self Help Housing's largest property in Pismo beach to date.

All 50 units are already filled.

"I have a nice place and I will continue enjoying it," said resident James Rodarte.

Residents have access to a community center, picnic area, and playground.

Evan Vega

