San Luis Obispo opens Child Advocacy Center

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- The Child Advocacy Center was created by the District Attorney's Office and community partners to offer a one-stop center for victim's of child abuse and their families.

Staff say the center provides compassion, care and support for children who are victims of physical and sexual abuse and neglect.

They offer medical exams, interviews with the DA forensics team, mental health and emotional support resources are all available.

The county says their hope for this new center is to further help address every possible instance of child abuse in the community

The center has been in the works since 2018.