The Central Coast Oddities & Curiosities Show showed out at the Madonna Inn

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The Menagerie Oddities Market brought an oddventure to the Central Coast this Sunday at the San Luis Obispo Madonna Inn.

Over 50 vendors showcased their gothic creations from sweets, clothing, jewelry, art to coffee.

Founder Connstance Garcia began her oddities market eight years ago after looking for a vendor market to showcase her art.

She says her annual market tour travels to different cities to showcase gothic culture, art and business owners who share similar passions.

People enjoyed live music, drinks and all things goth.

Check out their next stop here.. https://www.themenagerieodditiesmarket.com/