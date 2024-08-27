New art exhibition opening Wednesday at Cuesta College’s Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery at Cuesta College announced the opening of a new art exhibit detailed in the press release below.

The Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery at Cuesta College proudly announces the opening of The Outsiders from the Other Side, a cross-border art exhibition showcasing the rich artistic landscape of Tijuana. The collection by nine extraordinary artists will be on display from Aug. 28 through Oct. 11, with an opening celebration scheduled for Aug. 28, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. and an artist panel at 6:00 p.m. in Room 6304 and via live stream at bit.ly/outsidersfromtheotherside.

The Outsiders from the Other Side explores the intricate relationship between the United States and Tijuana – a culturally linked connection yet divided by the border. Through their diverse and impactful collection, the nine artists featured in this exhibition invite us to consider the border not just as a physical barrier, but as a symbolic gateway into another dimension. Crossing the border, or ‘going to the other side,’ we enter a space where cultural experiences and identities are deeply connected and strikingly distinct.

The collection delves into the complex and multifaceted artistic landscape shaped by the artists’ unique cross-border experiences. By presenting a nuanced reflection on their dual heritage, the exhibition sheds light on the artists' ability to challenge and redefine traditional concepts of national identity.

“These artists, through their unique perspectives, provide us with an opportunity to experience the complexities and intricate dynamics of cultural fusion and the yearning to belong,” said Tim Stark, Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery Coordinator. “We are excited to bring these voices to our community and to spark meaningful dialogue around these critical themes.”

The artists featured in The Outsiders from the Other Side include:

· Acamonchi

· Alejandro Zacarias

· Basura Innecesaria

· Damariz Aispuro

· Dada

· Hermanos De La Torre

· Mariel Miranda

· Ris Byron

· Toni Larios

The Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery is in Room 7170 at the Cuesta College San Luis Obispo campus. Admission to the gallery is free. Please visit the gallery webpage or call (805) 546-3202 for a schedule of exhibits and hours of operation.